Teen fatally shot while driving in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police said a teenage driver was fatally shot Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting was discovered after the victim’s vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the driver, who was in his late teens, was shot while he was driving around eastern Kansas City, Kansas.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was the 47th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas. At the same time last year, 28 homicides had been reported in the city.

