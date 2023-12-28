WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have a suspect in custody following a chase and crash that injured a 13-year-old.

Police tell KSN News that an investigative team had been watching a vehicle when they saw a suspect get into the car and drive away. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading police on a chase. It ended just east of South Hillside in the 3300 block of East Clark, where the suspect hit several parked vehicles.

He tried to run away on foot but was caught nearby. Andrew Ford, public information officer for the Wichita Police Department, tells KSN News that the suspect was not the person investigators were looking for, and it’s not known yet why he fled from officers.

Ford did not know the condition of the 13-year-old who was injured in the crash.