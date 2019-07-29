Teen in custody in deadly Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 16-year-old male who was wanted for questioning in a deadly Topeka shooting has turned himself in to police.

Police say the teen was taken into juvenile custody after surrendering Saturday. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police began searching for him after last week’s deadly shooting of 16-year-old Joaquin AJ McKinney in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. McKinney was found in a car in the southeast part of the city and pronounced dead at a hospital.

After the shooting, police asked the public to be on the lookout for a small, blueish four-door passenger car. Police haven’t released a motive.

