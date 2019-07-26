Teen killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old has been killed in Topeka in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Andrew Beightel says the teen was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Beightel says police didn’t currently have suspect information but believe they were looking for a small, blueish four-door passenger car that left the scene in an unknown direction. Gunfire also was reported in another location.

