BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. (KSNF) — Baxter Springs police have arrested a teenager on multiple out-of-state warrants, including murder.

According to the Baxter Springs Police Department, a Georgia sheriff’s office contacted Cherokee County about a teen wanted for murder who might be hiding out in Baxter Springs.

The juvenile’s warrants out of Henry County, Georgia, include the following:

Felony murder

Homicide by vehicle in the first-degree

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for felony offense

Felony theft

Multiple traffic charges

The investigation led police to a home in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. Police say they contacted a 60-year-old woman at the house, and she initially said the teen was in the home. But police say she became uncooperative, and officers detained her.

Officers tried to contact the juvenile to get him to come out. However, they say he would not.

As authorities sought a warrant, they established a perimeter outside the house while officers pleaded with the suspect to come out. About three hours later, the juvenile exited the residence, and police took him into custody.

The alleged suspect was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Girard and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The 60-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement and aiding a felon. Baxter Springs police say she might also face charges in Georgia.