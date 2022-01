KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A teenager was shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South 14th Street.

Officers found a boy who was in its early teens with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Paramedics said the boy died at the scene.

The victim’s name and age were not immediately released.

No arrests were announced Sunday morning.