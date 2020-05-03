Ford County deputies take teen into custody after chase involving stolen school bus

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office says a teen has been taken into custody after a chase involving a stolen school bus.

Deputies say they received information about a stolen school bus on Saturday around 7 a.m. in Cheney. The bus was spotted heading west on U.S. 54 in Bucklin.

Deputies located the bus near Bloom and attempted to stop it, but the driver evaded them for several miles on rural roads and U.S. 54 before finally being pulled over. Deputies say a 16-year-old male was taken into custody near Kingsdown.

The teen has been arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and use of a deadly weapon. Deputies say they believe the teen to be a runaway from another county.

The case will be presented to the Ford County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: