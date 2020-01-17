Teen threatening to harm himself helped by school resource officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 14-year-old boy threatening to harm himself was helped by an officer on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the teen made a statement to East High staff about wanting to end his life. He left the school, and the school resource officer was asked to assist. The officer contacted the armed boy in a nearby neighborhood. The officer was able to deescalate the situation and have the teen drop the knife.

The juvenile was then transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Resources are available:

911

Comcare crisis line 316-660-7500

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

LATEST STORIES: