Teen wanted for shooting at police arrested in Kansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in South Dakota say a 17-year-old accused of shooting at police during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Holcomb.

A peaceful protest in Sioux Falls May 31 became unruly when some in the crowd began throwing large rocks and bottles.

An arrest warrant says officers saw one person pull a firearm from his waistband and point it toward officers before firing several shots.

Officers were not hit by the gunfire. The Sioux Falls teen, arrested in Holcomb, Kansas Friday, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and riot. 

