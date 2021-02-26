Teenage boy arrested after man stabbed to death in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in Newton. Police say they teenager was stopped Thursday night because he was driving erratically.

City spokeswoman Erin McDaniel said in a statement that the teenager told the officer he and been in a fight and stabbed someone. Officers later found a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The man died at a Wichita hospital. Police say they also found a bloody knife in the teenager’s car. Police did not say how the boy and man knew each other, or what led to the fight.