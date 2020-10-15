Teenager injured in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of West 18th Street North Wednesday. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. The teenager was shot in the side. She is said to have been in surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Officers were at the site of the shooting investigating and interviewing witnesses. No information on the suspect being arrested.

