Teenager injured in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of West 18th Street North Wednesday. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.
Police say a 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. The teenager was shot in the side. She is said to have been in surgery and is listed in stable condition.
Officers were at the site of the shooting investigating and interviewing witnesses. No information on the suspect being arrested.
LATEST STORIES:
- At least 147 University of Kansas employees take buyout
- Gallery: October 2020 Shots of the Day
- Beloved Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Santa puppets going up for auction
- 3-year-old burned after falling into thermal feature at Yellowstone
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin