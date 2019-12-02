Teenager killed in shooting at west Wichita club

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old woman who was wounded in a shooting at a west Wichita club has died. Police are looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 3 a.m. Sunday that took place at the 511 Club. The club is located in the 500 block of West Street.

The victim, identified by police as Sonja Brown, was shot by another club patron, stemming from an argument. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said during their investigation they learned a fight occurred between two men.

“She was not the intended target. She was in the club with several other individuals. The suspect was there to assault a particular individual. As shots were fired, several individuals started running. The victim, in this case, was one of those running, and we believe shot unattended,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Police said there was an initial lack of cooperation. They have since talked to about 10 people who were inside at the club at the time of the shooting. There were at least 30 to 40 inside.

“We know that there is a lot of other people that saw this occur that have not come forward,” said Capt. Allred.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and are asking for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Police believe gang members were involved. They are also looking into why there were people inside the club after 2 a.m. which is a violation of city ordinance.

There have been 31 criminal homicides in Wichita for 2019.

Tipsters should submit tips:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (316) 267-2111

Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app; or

Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

See Something Say Something Hotline (316) 519-2282

Detectives (316) 268-4407

