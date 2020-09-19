Teenager seriously injured in shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a male teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot through the lower body.

Police said they were called to a report of shooting near Shady Brook and Grove. They found the victim in the 2500 Block of East Graham. Police tell KSN News he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

LATEST STORIES: