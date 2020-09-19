Teenager seriously injured in shooting in Wichita

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a male teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot through the lower body.

Police said they were called to a report of shooting near Shady Brook and Grove. They found the victim in the 2500 Block of East Graham. Police tell KSN News he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories