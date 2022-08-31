The Wichita Police Department searches for suspects after a fleeing car crashes at K-96 and Oliver on Aug. 30, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.

The WPD said officers tried to pull over a black Nissan sedan near 13th and Ash around 9:30. The driver kept going, and police chased the car onto I-135.

As the car sped north on I-135, the WPD ended its pursuit of the car because of the speed. However, officers say they saw the car exit onto K-96.

Seconds later, the car crashed while trying to exit onto Oliver. Police say five people got out of the car and ran into the nearby wooded area.

Officers caught three teenagers — a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls. Police say they did not find the driver or the other passenger.

Police say they searched the crashed vehicle and found a handgun and drugs. They also searched the area around the car say they found another handgun.

Police released the three teens to their parents.

The WPD is still investigating. If you have information that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.