Testimony continues in case of Corbin Breitenbach

Corbin Breitenbach sits in a Sedgwick County courtroom September 19, 2018. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It's day two of testimony in the case of Corbin Breitenbach, the man accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old Wichita girl.

It happened back in June of 2017, and today, the jury heard from a police detective, a DNA analyst and members of law enforcement.

Jurors listened to a very emotional phone conversation Breitenbach made from jail to his loved ones, where he is heard asking for forgiveness.

Jurors also listened to the witnesses brought forward by the state and how they obtained evidence pointing to Breitenbach as the suspect.

The DNA analyst with the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center talked about reviewing the sexual assault kit, and comparing swabs to the DNA profile of Breitenbach.

She told District Attorney Marc Bennett and the courtroom that Breitenbach's DNA was found on some of the victim's swabs.

Jurors also saw a video where the child identifies Breitenbach among images of others to a Wichita police detective.

Breitenbach, who is representing himself, did not want the phone conversation to be played in court due to the state labeling it as a confession and his mental state at that time, but the judge overruled.

"Shortly after this phone call was made certain statements were picked out of the phone call and were called by the listeners, suicidal tendencies, let's just say that, and they then placed me under immediate suicide watch so the mental health of the defendant upon the making of this statement is extremely untrustworthy," said Breitenbach in court.

The following phone conversation was played in the courtroom:

Mom: "Oh my god"

Breitenbach: "I'm sorry mom. It's all true about me mom, I'm so sorry I'm sick, I'm so sick mom, I'm sick. I just want you to know that I love you you've been the best."

Breitenbach presented his defense and called up several members of law enforcement to make his case.

