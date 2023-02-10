WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Texas who was previously of Wichita was charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened in west Wichita in 2021.

Scott Cabrales was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence on Friday afternoon.

The charges stem from a fatal crash in May 2021. Wichita police said at the time, Frankie Baxter, 80, of Wichita, was driving east on Maple in a Hyundai Tucson when she was allegedly hit by Cabrales in a Mazda.

Police said Cabrales is accused of driving at a high rate of speed when he struck Baxter’s car on the driver’s side, causing it to hit a curb and a tree.

Fire crews worked to remove Baxter from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cabrales’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 21. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.