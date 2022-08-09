Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly noted the conviction. This version corrects the jury’s verdict.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in Sedgwick County found a Garland, Texas, man not guilty relating to a shooting that killed a man during a youth football game at the Stryker Sports Complex in 2020.

Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also on trial for first-degree murder but the jury acquitted him on those charges.

Wichita police said after the shooting outside a youth football game, the death of Marquell Nolan, 31, was not related to the game. Police had said that Nolan and Hall had an ongoing feud.

Nolan was shot while he was at the Stryker Complex, 2999 N Greenwich Rd. He was then taken to the hospital where he died. No one else was injured.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2022.