Texas man sentenced after traveling to Kansas for sex with teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 37-year-old man from Houston was sentenced to 25 years in a federal prison on Thursday for taking a Hutchinson girl across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Juan Carlos Carmona pleaded guilty to one count of traveling from Texas to Kansas to have sex with a minor and one count of transporting a minor from Kansas to Texas to have sex with the girl.

Carmona admitted that in 2017 he started communicating over the internet with the minor. In April 2018, he traveled from Houston to Hutchinson to meet with the 15-year-old girl. His purpose was to obtain a hotel room and to have sex with the girl. After doing so, he returned to Houston.

In May 2018, he came back to Kansas, picked up the 15-year-old girl and then transported her to Houston, where he intended to have sex with her.

The FBI investigated the case.

