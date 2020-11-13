Texas man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murders of Wichita couple

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office announced Friday that a Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years in connection with the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita.

Rusty Lee Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Barton County and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Christine M. Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, was sentenced to 59 months in prison for aggravated robbery and eight months for obstructing apprehension for her role in the deaths. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Michael Fowler, Jr., 56, of Sarasota, Florida, was previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years in connection with the Carpenters’ deaths.

The cases were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; Great Bend Police Department; Van Buren, Arkansas Police Department; and the Crawford County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Lee Frasier

