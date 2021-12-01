Texas man shoved, dies after hitting his head outside Blu Nightclub in Wichita

Blu Nightclub is pictured Wednesday morning at the corner of Tyler and Maple.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a 50-year-old Texas man died after being shoved early Wednesday outside of Blu Nightclub.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Maple. Police responded to a fight at the club and located Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas unresponsive due to a head injury.

Officers learned that Long was leaving the bar and got into an argument with someone in the parking lot.

Police said they identified the person who shoved Long as 34-year-old Christopher Parish of Wichita.

Police said Parish went up to Long, shoved him, and caused him to fall backward and hit his head. He

was pronounced dead by EMS.

Parish was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

It is the second death involving an altercation at a nightclub in Wichita this week.



