WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is being held on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

The San Antonio Crime Stoppers website says Dixon shot and killed a man at an apartment complex following an argument. He fled with a family member.

The victim ran after being shot and collapsed nearby, according to the Crime Stoppers tip. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.