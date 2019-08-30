‘The reward is up to $8,000′: Reward continues to grow for Chuck Giles’ murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is new hope in finding the person who killed a Wichita restaurant owner.

Chuck Giles was gunned down and robbed outside of his home in July. Since then, the reward for information leading to the arrest of person who did it continues to grow.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 on felony cases, so individuals are adding to the reward with their own money, something the coordinator says can make a difference.

Wichita police are still actively investigating the death of Neighbors Restaurant owner Chuck Giles. And it’s still on the minds of some citizens, who want to help.

“The reward is up to $8,000 today,” said Jennifer Dodd, Wichita.

Dodd is Giles’ girlfriend’s daughter. She says they don’t know who donated, but the family appreciates the support.

“It makes me feel great that the community is stepping up,” said Dodd.

“About 10 people have donated since the fifth of August,” said officer Kevin Wheeler, Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Wheeler says the reward is growing on a weekly basis with donations from friends and citizens. He says supplemental funds have generated useful information in the past.

“Money talks, a lot of people look at that and want to see if they can reach out and try to get that money, so whatever we can do to try to generate tips is best,” said Wheeler.

He says Giles’ reward is the highest he’s seen during his time as Crime Stoppers coordinator. It’s something he, friends and family hope leads to justice for Chuck.

“We need to catch whoever did this to Chuck, and it’s not fair, it’s not been easy for my mom, it’s scary to think that the killer is still out there at the moment,” said Dodd.

The family decided not to reopen Neighbors Restaurant and want the legacy to end with him. If you have any info on the case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Your tip will remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES: