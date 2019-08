WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has released video of a theft at a Wichita jewelry store.

The incident occurred on Aug 16 at Helzberg Diamonds at Towne East Square Mall. The suspect pictured in the video allegedly ran out of the store with a 14K white gold ring worth nearly $6,000.

If you can identify, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also download the P3 app, or visit www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

