‘They’re shooting’: Witness recounts scary shots fired incident at Walmart in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Overland Park police are looking for two suspects following a Monday shooting inside a Walmart. Police say they’re also looking for the intended target who left the scene during the confusion.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. when a lot of people were running errands. No one was injured, but it was still traumatic to customers and their families who arrived at the scene.

One-by-one, an Overland Park police officer talked to people pulling their vehicles out of the Walmart parking lot on E. Frontage Road, not far from I-35 and 75th Street.

And one-by-one, awaiting family members like Michael Davis watched.

“She called me. Well, actually first I heard a ‘pop’ in the background. And then right behind that I heard two more shots like ‘pop pop.’ And she was like, ‘Oh my god somebody’s shooting in here,’” Davis said.

“Hopefully, my wife is OK, just praying to God that she didn’t get hit by any bullets. just didn’t really know what was going on,” Davis said.

WDAF-TV talked to one shaken customer who asked not to be identified. She was steps away from the gunfire in the self-checkout area. That’s where Overland Park police say one man, alongside a woman also being called a suspect, shot point blank at another man that the suspects may have known.

“We all started running, and everybody started saying, ‘They’re shooting.’ Just screaming and everybody run in different directions,” that customer said.

“We’re all kind of asking each other, ‘Are you OK?’ Did you leave anyone in your party inside just to make sure that no one was left behind that we didn’t know of,” the customer said.

Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said the scene was hectic when authorities arrived.

“A lot of people that were inside were terrified. They didn’t know what was going on. Some people even locked themselves in the bathroom,” Lacy said.

“Given the current climate of shootings and things of that sort — and it happens here in Overland Park, it’s unheard of. You see it happen all around the United States, but like I always say: Crime has no address. So it’s unfortunate that it happened here, but the good news it right now no one is injured,” Lacy said.

Overland Park police are asking that the person targeted step forward with more information. That person has not been identified.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver sedan, according to a police.