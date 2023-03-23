SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone stole about 25,000 pounds of scrap metal in Salina last week, and police want to catch the person or people responsible.

The Salina Police Department said the metal was in bins in the 500 block of North Ohio Street in the north part of town. The SPD said the metal belonged to Great Plains Manufacturing Inc., which is on that same stretch of land.

Captain Paul Forrester, SPD, said the loss is valued at $3,000. He believes the theft happened on Thursday or Friday.

If you have information that could help police solve the crime, call SPD at 785-826-7210. To remain anonymous, call Salina Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477) or click here.