NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Thieves have found a new way to make money. They are targeting the pipes at Kansas oil fields.

Ness County Undersheriff Patrick Zippittelli said it is “pretty rampant” in western Kansas, especially in rural areas.

He said the pipe is made of some form of steel.

“What we have found is, commonly, people will steal it and try to fence it either in other areas of the state or take it down into Oklahoma and try to sell it,” Zippittelli said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook to warn property owners about several recent pipe thefts.

Zippittelli believes other pipe thefts have not been reported because some companies only report thefts once the loss reaches a specific dollar amount. But he said the Sheriff’s Office wants to know about all the thefts because there could be clues.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crimes are difficult for investigators but “not unsolvable.” The undersheriff said they have several leads on some of the stolen pipes.

He suggests that companies check their property regularly and put up security measures, such as hidden cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says Nes County is an oil field community.

“It’s our livelihood! Our passion will always be protecting the way of life we all love here in Ness County, Kansas, USA!!”