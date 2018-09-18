Third arrest made in fatal stabbing early Sunday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Wichita early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the 1900 block of S. Broadway around 1:30 a.m.
Officers said there was a physical disturbance between the male victim and two suspects. During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen. The victim died shortly after being stabbed.
The victim's identity hasn't been released.
Three arrests have been made in connection with the death.
According to jail booking records, 36-year-old Alan Ladd Price, 27-year-old Valerie Danielle Wilson were both booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher L. Turner was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.
