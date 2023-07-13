WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting at City Nightz made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Jaylen Thomas, 23, was charged with several crimes:

Attempted murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated

Aggravated battery; Recklessly cause great bodily harm/disfigurement

Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Thomas is the third suspect who has been charged in this case, joining Ameir King-Ingram, 19, and John Houze, 27, who were charged on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, a Wichita police officer told KSN police were asking for the public’s help in finding Thomas. He was apprehended on Tuesday.

Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. on July 2, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims as two later showed up at the hospital later on.

Thomas is next due back in court on July 24. His bond has been set at $500,000.