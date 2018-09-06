Thousands in stolen property recovered in Barton County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Barton County Sheriff's Office excecuted several search warrants in relation to stolen property.

Sheriff's office detectives executed six search warrants on vehicles, sheds, and garages in the course of three days. The search warrants were the result of several arrests over the last few weeks.

Detectives recovered in excess of $12,000 in stolen property.

Several burglary cases in Barton County were cleared because of the warrants. Detectives also discovered evidence in cases from Rush County and Stafford County.

The investigation is ongoing.