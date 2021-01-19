Threat prompts evacuation of Concordia Walmart

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Concordia Walmart on Monday was evacuated due to a threat from a person stating they were going to bring a gun to the store.

Officers were able to quickly and safely evacuate the building while the threat was investigated. After securing the area and a thorough search of the building, the store was allowed to reopen without incident. The threat is still being investigated, and no one is in custody.

TheCloud County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the Concordia Police Department during the evacuation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concordia Police Department (785) 243-3131.