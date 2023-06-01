ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three men from Arkansas City are in custody Thursday following the shooting of a man from Wichita.

According to the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD), at 2:42 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible shooting in the 700 block of S. A St.

Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man from Wichita with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man was taken by Arkansas City EMS to a local medical center and then to Wichita for further treatment.

The ACPD says at about the same time as the initial call, they were made aware of a blue Dodge Durango leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Preliminary reports indicated that a possible suspect was in the car.

Officers say they later found the Durango and attempted to conduct a stop when it sped up, leading the officers on a pursuit south of City limits.

During the pursuit, the Durango crashed on Home Road, about three miles west of U.S. Route 77 in Oklahoma.

The ACPD says a 21-year-old man was taken into custody for the pursuit.

Back at the scene in Arkansas City, officers say they checked a home next to where the shooting victim was found.

A 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Arkansas City, were taken into custody—one in relation to the shooting and the other for warrants.

The ACPD says there is no danger to the public.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.