GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three adults have been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred in Garden City late Saturday night.

According to the Garden City Police Department, around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of N. Main Street to meet with a delivery driver who had just been robbed.

Police state that the victim was delivering a pizza to a residence, and upon arrival, three individuals “forcefully took the food and the victim’s belongings.”

The suspects were identified as a 30-year-old, a 37-year-old, and a 29-year-old. They were later located and taken into custody.

All three suspects were booked on suspicion of robbery. The 30-year-old was also booked for allegedly possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.