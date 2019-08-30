Three arrested after home burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys Thursday afternoon for allegedly breaking into a home.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Avalos and two minors on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary and theft.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress around 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 of block South Mount Carmel.

Police spokesperson Charley Davidson said an 18-year-old man, who lived in the home, came home and heard people inside.

He exited and called authorities. He then saw Avalos and the two minors running from the back of the property with items from inside.

Officers in the area located the suspects and arrested all three of them without further incident. They recovered two handguns, electronics, clothing and alcohol.

Avalos was booked into Sedgwick County Jail and the minors were booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: