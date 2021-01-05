Three arrested in Arkansas City drug investigation

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Arkansas City arrested three men after serving a warrant early Monday morning.

Police officers and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies served the warrant just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Third Street. They say the warrant stemmed from an extensive illegal drug investigation.

The three people arrested are all from Arkansas City.

Police say Aaron Nathaniel Parga-Varquez, 19, was booked on suspicion of a number of counts, including criminal use of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

Police say they booked Haiden Rain Tiger, 19, on suspicion of three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as other counts.

Officers say Taylor Elliot Hobson, 27, was booked on suspicion of two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and other counts.