WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three different suspects have been arrested in connection to an attempted theft of an ATM in Ellis.

According to the Ellis Police Department, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched in the early morning of April 5 to Golden Belt Bank for attempted theft of an ATM.

When officers arrived, they found the bank’s ATM in the middle of W 9th St. still attached to a pickup truck. Police later learned that the truck had been stolen out of WaKeeney.

Officers were able to develop a suspect vehicle description, as well as a description of several suspects that were involved. Three suspects were later located in Russell County in the suspect vehicle that was identified, leaving the scene.





(Courtesy: Ellis County Sheriff)

All three suspects were arrested and transported to the Ellis County Jail without incident. Officials requested charges of felony criminal damage to property, felony theft, and possession of stolen property.

The incident is still under investigation.