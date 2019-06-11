Three arrested on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, child endangerment

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested three residents Wednesday on suspicion of drug charges after executing a search warrant.

For the past couple of months, the Cowley County Drug Task Force has been investigating possible methamphetamine deals at a home in the 400 block of South Sixth Street in Arkansas City.

Arkansas City police executed a search warrant at that address at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday. After entering, they made contact with several adults and an 11-year-old girl.

Officers located more than 20 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana, and several items of drug-sale and drug-use paraphernalia.

The 11-year-old girl was taken into police protective custody. Police arrested 38-year-old Branden Eagan, 43-year-old Claudia Hutton, and 46-year-old Timothy Massey on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine and child endangerment. All three face other counts.

