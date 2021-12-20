Three arrests made in Winfield shooting that injured two

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Dec. 18, an officer with the Winfield Police Department witnessed a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Casey’s General Store. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that both subjects had sustained gunshot wounds.

This happened around 2 a.m. at the Casey’s on the 200 block of east 9th Avenue. The subjects, Austin Ingram, 25, and R’reonte Mangum, 18, who are both from Winfield, were transported to separate hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were later released. However, Ingram was later taken into custody and transported to the Cowley County Jail for one count of aggravated battery.

Upon further investigation and subsequent interviews, two other arrests were made: Kyler P. Kawik, an 18-year-old from Haysville, was arrested for the criminal carry of a weapon and interference with law enforcement. Additionally, Chanse A. Roybal, an 18-year-old from Winfield, was arrested for interference with law enforcement.

This is believed to be an isolated innocent, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

The Winfield Police Department was assisted by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department during the initial investigation.

The investigation is still active, and the case will be forwarded to the Cowley County Attorney for consideration of additional charges.