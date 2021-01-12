Three charged with murder in double homicide in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three people are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a man and woman near Wichita.

The charges were filed Monday against 32-year-old Michael Wilking, 34-year-old Joshua Halstead, and 28-year-old Jacquellyn Arthur, all of Wichita.

They are suspects in the deaths of  43-year-old Bradley Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt. The victims’ bodies were found Dec. 29 at a home southwest of Wichita.

All three suspects are also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Authorities have not said what motivated the shootings.

