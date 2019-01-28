Three children in protective custody after parents found with methamphetamine
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) - Liberal police said a husband and wife were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. It happened on Saturday in the 200 block of W. Pancake.
Police said they responded after 911 hang up. A 27-year-old woman told police she had been in an argument with her husband. He left the scene before police arrived.
During questioning, officers noticed the woman was under the influence. They found three children, who were 5, 3 and 1. Police said the children were uncared for.
A search of the room revealed syringes containing suspected methamphetamine within easy reach of the children.
All three children were taken into police protective custody and taken to Southwest Medical Center for treatment. It was determined that one of the children tested positive for methamphetamine.
The man and woman were each arrested with possession of meth and paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment and child abuse. Police didn't release their names.
