TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in east Topeka.

Three people took themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., according to a TPD watch commander. They said multiple shots rang out in the 300 block of Southeast Lime Street.

Officers went to an apartment building where the shooting took place and blocked off the parking lot as a crime scene.

