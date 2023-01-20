KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) is investigating a shooting at a south Kansas City, Missouri, funeral home with multiple victims.

Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around 11:40 a.m. Friday in regard to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot. One woman was found inside the funeral home, one man was found outside, and another man was found inside a laundry mat next door, police said.

Officials originally said two victims were in critical condition; however, they have since updated that only one is in critical condition, and the other is stable. First responders took all three to a local hospital. A fourth person received a minor injury, police said.

Kansas City police respond to a shooting at a funeral home on Blue Ridge Boulevard that left multiple people injured- on Jan. 20, 2023. (Photo by Sean McDowell/FOX4)

Based on early investigation, KCPD believes there was some type of dispute or altercation between people at the funeral.

“I heard the wheels and the cars taking off. There were at least 40-50 gunshots. It was a major gun battle. This was a drive-by shooting,” one witness who asked not to be identified said.

Detectives are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

“There were people here. There are people talking with us,” KCPD spokesperson Leslie Foreman said. “We’re trying to determine who was involved and, again, what happened and what led up to all of this.”

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5227 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story.