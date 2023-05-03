WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three men were charged Wednesday with the murder of 36-year-old Christian Santiago of Wichita.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Adonis Andrews, 41-year-old Shaun O’Brien and 48-year-old Jorge Romero, all of Wichita, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

Adonis Andrews’ first appearance (KSN Photo) Shaun O’Brien’s first appearance (KSN Photo) Jorge Romero’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Police Department says at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Shadybrook Ln. Officers later learned the shooting happened in the 2800 block of E. Stadium Dr., just around the corner.

Upon arrival, officers found Santiago dead in the front passenger seat of an SUV.

Each of them is being held on a $250,000 bond, and their next court date is scheduled for May 15.