Three more teens arrested after damaging vehicle windows in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three teenage boys were arrested Tuesday after breaking vehicle windows with baseball bats.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 5200 block of East Pine. Six vehicles were located in the area with windows damaged.

Information from witnesses led officers to a home in the 600 block of North Battin where the three suspects were found hiding in the home.

“We deployed our drone to help look down to see if we could identify anybody running through the neighborhood. Around that time, someone mentioned they thought some suspects went into a house,” said officer Anthony Villegas, Wichita Police Department.

The three teenagers were arrested, and officers located baseball bats believed to be used in the crimes.

The police department said they arrested a 13, 14 and 18 year old on six counts of criminal damage to property.

The department credits the actions of residents in helping make the arrests.

“We can’t be everywhere and that’s the reality of it, but the more eyes we have on the streets the safer these communities are going to be,” added Villegas.

Meanwhile, the police department is looking to see if the teens were connected in other cases. Last week, doors were damaged at New Life Church near Edgemoor and Central.

“This is one of the ones that was hit with a regular sized brick and actually we provided them with the weapon of choice because we had some bricks that were stacked in the back,” said Tammie Hayes, New Life Church.

Video also shows teens running up and smashing windows at the Recreation Center at Edgemoor Park.