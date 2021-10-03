Three people killed in Saturday shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said that when officers arrived, they found two men and a woman who were unresponsive. Authorities declared the three victims dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood near 27th Street and Spruce Avenue in southeast Kansas City.

Becchina said the suspect fled the area, but it wasn’t clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

On Sunday, police identified the three victims as Kanen Wheaton, 24, Devon Key, 24 and Johnnai Owens, 23.

