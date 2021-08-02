Man arrested after three people shot in northeast Wichita

Crime

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) — A Wichita man is in jail after police say he shot three people late Sunday night. Police say the victims are expected to survive.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1800 block of North Piatt shortly before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. A short time later, a 20-year-old woman showed up at a hospital. She had also been shot.

According to police, the two male victims got into a disturbance with Andres Garza-Cabral, 20, at the home. Police say Garza-Cabral pulled out a handgun and fired it several times, hitting the victims.

Officers found and arrested Garza-Cabral a couple of miles away. He was in a vehicle in the 600 block of West. 11th Street. Police say they also found a handgun, illegal drugs, and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department booked Garza-Cabral of Wichita on three counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, and transporting an open container.

