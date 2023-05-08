SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Closing time turned into a shooting outside a Salina bar early Saturday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said bouncers at The Shady Lady Gentlemen’s Club, 1540 Old 40 Highway, were moving people out of the building as closing time approached.

A 23-year-old man began arguing with some people he thought had bumped into his girlfriend. The sheriff said the man pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired four shots.

Three men were hit, including one of the alleged shooter’s friends. A 25-year-old and a 31-year-old were in serious condition. They were taken to the Salina hospital and then to Wichita hospitals.

The sheriff said the alleged gunman took his injured friend to the hospital and dropped him off at the emergency room.

The 23-year-old was not arrested until later in the morning. The sheriff said the deputies were using a warrant to search the man’s home when he arrived to look for his girlfriend. The deputies arrested him on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder.

KSN News does not release the names of arrested people unless they are charged with a crime.