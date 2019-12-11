Three teens arrested in Dollar General armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested three teens accused of two armed robberies Tuesday evening at separate Dollar General stores. The robberies happened within an hour at the stores in the 2900 block of N. Broadway and the 2900 block of W. 13th St.

Police said in the first robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. at the store on Broadway. Three masked suspects, one armed, robbed two employees and got away with cash. No one was injured. A witness provided a description and tag number for the vehicle the three suspects left in.

Officers located the car in the 1400 block of N. Mt. Carmel. The driver, 19-year-old Emilio Arango, Jr., ran and was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery.

At 8:50 p.m., the other Dollar General store on W. 13th Street was robbed. One suspect entered the store with a gun while the other stood outside. Both suspects got away with cash. No employees were injured.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, and with the help of a K-9, officers located 18-year-old Mack Maddox and a 16-year-old male. Maddox was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

