Toddler in car stolen from Missouri gas station found safe in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe.

Police say the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park.

Police say the girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard.

Police say she was unharmed, and officers in Kansas City, Missouri, drove the mother to her child. The stolen car was found abandoned several blocks away.

