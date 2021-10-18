Toddler in protective custody after 2 drug arrests, Garden City police say

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a toddler is in protective custody following two drug arrests Friday around 9:30 a.m. The arrests occurred in the 200 block of S. 3rd Street.

Officers made contact with two Scott City residents in the car. A search was conducted and police officers said they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 40-year-old Elliot Shuckman and 49-year-old Claudia Astudello on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.