Toddler in protective custody after 2 drug arrests, Garden City police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a toddler is in protective custody following two drug arrests Friday around 9:30 a.m. The arrests occurred in the 200 block of S. 3rd Street.

Officers made contact with two Scott City residents in the car. A search was conducted and police officers said they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 40-year-old Elliot Shuckman and 49-year-old Claudia Astudello on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories