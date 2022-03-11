WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for information on a burglary that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of tools and several vehicles.

It happened on Feb. 14. According to authorities, a suspect entered a shed in the 6000 block of S. Seneca and stole two vehicles – a 1991 Ford F150 and a 1977 Ford Maverick. Also stolen were various tools, including a generator, chain saws, and an air compressor.

Pictures of the Ford F150 and the Ford Maverick have been provided above.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County, is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.

Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500